Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Progyny stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
