Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progyny stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.