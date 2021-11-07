Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

FATE stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.42.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

