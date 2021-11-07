VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,763,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VER remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,651,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.