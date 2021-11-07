Xuez Price Reaches $0.0365 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $153,509.62 and $57,167.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,167,488 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,055 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

