ZINC Market Cap Achieves $51,701.93 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $51,701.93 and approximately $51.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZINCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.