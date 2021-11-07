Idle Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $156,983.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00006095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

