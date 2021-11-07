Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $20,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

