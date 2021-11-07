Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 448.86.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

