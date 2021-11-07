Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 4,124,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

