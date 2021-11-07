Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 4,124,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
