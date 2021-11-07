Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GOGO traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,040. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

