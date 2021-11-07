Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

NYSE:KWR traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.49. 70,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quaker Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

