Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 133.40% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Calyxt stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 281,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

