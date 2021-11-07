$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $412,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

FMAO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

