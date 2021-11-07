United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.72 ($51.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €1.51 ($1.78) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.00 ($40.00). 826,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.50. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.