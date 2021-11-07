TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $914,562.14 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $914,562.14 and approximately $6.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.63 or 0.00936109 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

