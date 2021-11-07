Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 275,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.50.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

