Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $30.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.97.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

