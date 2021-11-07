Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,632. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.