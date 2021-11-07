Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

CPT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. 275,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

