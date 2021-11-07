Brokerages Set Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) PT at $17.01

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CXP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 569,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,817. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

