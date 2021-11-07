Wilder World Reaches Market Cap of $332.02 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $332.02 million and $11.41 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00007221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

