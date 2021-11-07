BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $83.67 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

