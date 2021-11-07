Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.75 to $0.78 EPS.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 2,167,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,654. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

