DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.38.
Shares of DaVita stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
