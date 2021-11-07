DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

