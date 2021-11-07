Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $101.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,449,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

