Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 955,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,014. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $67,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

