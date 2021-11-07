Public Index Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41,211.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $41,211.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.59 or 0.07335766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,447.48 or 1.00074598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.