Carry (CRE) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $106.92 million and $5.58 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00125674 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

