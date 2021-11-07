Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.640 EPS.
LITE traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.
In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.