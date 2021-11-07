Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.640 EPS.

LITE traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

