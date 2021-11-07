SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $916.25 million and $56.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

