Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,802. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.47.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $15,208,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

