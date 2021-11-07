Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,802. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.47.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $15,208,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.