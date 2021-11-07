Space Cow Boy Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $361,364.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $76.88 or 0.00123478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

