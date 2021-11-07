Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.200 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS.

MCHP traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 6,066,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

