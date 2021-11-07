Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.310 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 1,767,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. Funko has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

