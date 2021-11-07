Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PTMN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

