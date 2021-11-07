OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. OFS Capital has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

