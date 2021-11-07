Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

OFC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

