High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.58 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $11.50 million and $1.58 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

