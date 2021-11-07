Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 28% Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $291,825.26 and $2,646.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00258845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

