Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.74. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.73. 2,527,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.59. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

