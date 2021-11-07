$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NCR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NCR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

