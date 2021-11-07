Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 483,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,323. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

