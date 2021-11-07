Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.
Shares of FULC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 483,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,323. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
