Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 483,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

