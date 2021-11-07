Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.