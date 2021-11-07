Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GH traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

