Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $319.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. 15,211,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.54. Square has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Square by 64.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

