Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $319.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.73.
Shares of SQ stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. 15,211,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.54. Square has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Square by 64.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.