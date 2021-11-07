$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

CWK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.