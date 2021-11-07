mStable USD Price Down 1.7% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.90 million and approximately $98,932.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,451.65 or 1.00025125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.00771322 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.