Alchemy Pay Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $281.66 million and $44.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00257642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00102658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00133048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

