Lanceria 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $547,884.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $547,884.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00083291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00099624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.37 or 0.07332908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,628.09 or 0.98706070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.